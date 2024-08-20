Pro-Palestinian groups call for the resignation of Montréal Pride CEO

Protesters identifying as "Queers of Conscience" and pro-Palestinian activists are demanding the resignation of the executive director of Montréal Pride, an organization they accuse of supporting the Palestinian genocide.

They also allege that Montreal police assaulted some of their members and criticize the media for ignoring these alleged assaults.

Representatives from the groups Helem Montréal, Mubaadarat, Independent Jewish Voices Montréal (IJV), and Faction Anti-Genocide Solidarity (F.A.G.S.) held a press conference on Tuesday morning under a tent displaying both the "Inclusive Intersex Pride Flag" and the Palestinian flag in the Village district of Montréal.

"We are here in Tio'tia:ke, so-called Montreal, to set the record straight regarding what has been reported in the mainstream media about what happened during Pride week and during the parade," said Mariam Mannai of the group Mubaadarat, which represents Arabic-speaking LGBTQ+ people.

Mariam Mannai was referring to pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted the Montréal Pride parade on Aug. 11, leading to police intervention. The longest blockade lasted nearly an hour, according to Rebecca Lavoie, spokesperson for F.A.G.S., the main group that disrupted the parade.

"We stood in front of the Bubly sparkling water float and the Montreal Pride contingent," Lavoie said, condemning Pepsi, the owner of Bubly, for its support of Israel.

The groups accuse Montréal Pride of being sponsored by several "Zionist" businesses and organizations.

"The F.A.G.S. contingent was subjected to severe police brutality. The SPVM (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal) physically assaulted protesters, destroyed banners, and issued threats," the groups wrote in a statement.

To support their claims, the four groups provided the media with photos they say depict "acts of police brutality," according to Rebecca Lavoie.

Some of the photos shared show a tense standoff between protesters and police during the parade, though none appear to clearly depict acts of brutality.

In one of the five photos, an officer is seen holding what appears to be a canister of pepper spray.

Montreal police had yet to responded to the activists' allegations at the time of publication.

Call for the Resignation of Montréal Pride CEO

No arrests were made during the altercations.

On Aug. 11, Montréal Pride teams stated that they, along with the police, had negotiated with the protesters to stop the disruption of the parade.

However, the activists presented a different version of events in a statement released Tuesday morning.

"Pride's and SPVM's claims of a peaceful resolution are blatant lies. Their actions show a preference for corporate interests over the safety and well-being of queer people," the statement read.

The groups at the press conference said they had spent several months engaging in discussions with Montréal Pride, urging the organization to sever ties with "Zionist sponsors and participants in the Festival," but that their demands were refused.

According to Helem Montréal, Mubaadarat, Independent Jewish Voices Montréal (IJV), and Faction Anti-Genocide Solidarity (F.A.G.S.), "Pride's only real concern was to protect their image and sponsors, rather than amplifying the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to ensure their representation, inclusion, and recognition of their rights in society."

The groups are now demanding "a public apology from Montréal Pride for deploying violent police officers against us" and are also calling for the resignation of Montréal Pride's executive director, Simon Gamache.

"Pinkwashing" and "Homonationalism" The "Queers of Conscience" and pro-Palestinian activists also denounce "the influence of Zionist, imperialist, colonialist, and corporate entities that have attempted to co-opt our struggles through pinkwashing, homonationalism, and corporatization."

During the press conference, a reporter from The Canadian Press asked the group's spokespeople why they were so keen to participate in the Aug. 11 Pride parade if the organization behind the event didn't represent their values.

"Pride is not the only group we're challenging. You've seen the protests we've held against universities, against banks," said Zev Sltiel, spokesperson for Independent Jewish Voices Montréal.

"Pride is supposed to be a celebration for all queer and LGBT people, but by taking this position, they leave us out," and "it's so important, one day a year, for the Arab and Muslim communities to have a place as queer and LGBT people," Zev Sltiel added.

Montréal Pride declined to comment on the activists' demands and statements on Tuesday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 20, 2024.