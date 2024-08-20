Three dead after helicopter crash in La Verendrye wildlife reserve

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say three people are dead after a helicopter crashed into a lake in La Vérendrye wildlife reserve near Val-d'Or.

On Monday, the SQ said an unresponsive person was found near the helicopter and was transported to a hospital in Val d'Or, where she was pronounced dead.

Divers later located two other missing people during an evening search of Lac d'Elvert.

"The two individuals were transported to the Val-d'Or hospital, where, unfortunately, they were pronounced dead," the SQ said in a press release.

On Monday at around 9 a.m., the aircraft was spotted submerged in the d'Elvert Lake.

"The victims are a woman in her 70s (first victim), a man in his 80s and a man in his 20s."

Investigators from the SQ are in charge of the case in collaboration with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

On Monday, provincial police said they received a call on Sunday night reporting that a helicopter flying over the La Vérendrye wildlife reserve was experiencing difficulties.

The helicopter departed Mont-Laurier on Sunday and was headed to the Amos region.

According to initial reports, weather conditions were difficult, and the missing persons had advised their loved ones that they were landing in La Vérendrye wildlife reserve until the weather improved.

The Canadian Armed Forces launched a search and rescue operation while the SQ searched strategic points.