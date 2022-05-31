Montreal summer forecast calls for heat, humidity and severe thunderstorms

A hot, "unstable and sticky" summer awaits Quebecers, according to The Weather Network, which predicts periods of abundant heat, often followed by severe thunderstorms.

In southern Quebec, temperatures and precipitation levels are expected to be above the seasonal norm.

This will be the "fifth consecutive summer where temperatures will be above seasonal normals, which has never happened since we started compiling data" in 1942, according to André Monette, chief meteorologist at The Weather Network.

A few hot spells are expected, "but it may not be as intense as last year when June and August were record-breaking months for temperatures," Monette told The Canadian Press.

According to the meteorologist, "the month of June should be a little closer to normal," but July and August are when "we will have heat waves" that could bring "a lot of humidity, so the humidex values will still be very high."

Monette predicts that the amount of precipitation expected could prevent this summer from being "a particularly active season for forest fires" in eastern Canada.

Meteorologists say more hurricanes and tropical storms are expected late in the summer in the Atlantic Ocean, so there may be some leftover reverberations that could move up the coast and hit the Atlantic provinces and parts of Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2022.