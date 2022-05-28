Montreal students deck out skateboards for less fortunate children around the world

Vivian Chui designs a deck as part of the Skateboards for Hope project that provides boards for people around the world. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) Vivian Chui designs a deck as part of the Skateboards for Hope project that provides boards for people around the world. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon