

CTV Montreal





Following a storm that has dropped 20 cm of snow on Montreal, the city will begin snow removal operations at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Mayor Valerie Plante announced the process on Wednesday morning with a tweet.

That means drivers should keep an eye out for signs banning street parking in neighbourhoods around the city.

As it's the first day after a storm signs banning parking tonight should be up by 3 p.m., while over the next few days signs banning overnight parking should be up by 11 a.m.

Signs banning parking for the next day should be in place by 8 p.m. the night before.

The city is going to concentrate on clearing snow from hospitals, bus lanes, and major thoroughfares before moving on to lesser streets.

Montreal will have drivers operating more than 2,200 snow plows, snow throwers, and dump trucks to haul away the snow.

Planners anticipate it will take four days to remove all the snow, but in years past those estimates have rarely been accurate.

The Info Neige website will provide details about where snow removal operations are taking place and where parking is banned.

Apps are also available to provide notifications to people on their phones.