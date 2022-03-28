Montreal set to host first climate summit in May

The City of Montreal will host its first climate summit on May 3 at the Bonsecours Market.

Montreal business, philanthropic, political, community and environmental leaders are invited to the first edition of the Montreal Climate Summit to accelerate climate action in the city.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the Montreal Climate Partnership and the City of Montreal announced that the Montreal Climate Summit will be the place to "take stock of what is being done and what the next steps are for the City of Montreal to achieve its climate goals, while building resilience."

"This first annual Montreal Climate Partnership Summit will demonstrate Montreal's mobilization and show the extent of the leadership we are all providing together," said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

Québec investit 117 M$ dans le Plan climat de Montréal. Plus que jamais, nous sommes prêts à lutter contre les changements climatiques et à servir d'exemple pour les autres villes!

Several workshops will address themes such as climate change adaptation measures, alternatives to fossil fuels for real estate, financing the fight against climate change and accelerating the electrification of transportation.

The summit is being organized by the Montreal Climate Partnership and the City of Montreal, in collaboration with the Montreal Regional Environment Council, Vivre en ville, the Institut du Québec, Propulsion Québec, the Trottier Family Foundation and the Montreal Junior Chamber of Commerce.

The Climate Montreal Partnership is composed of about 100 economic, community, institutional and philanthropic organizations and its mission is to mobilize the key players in the Montreal community to help reduce GHG emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 and put the city on the path to carbon neutrality by 2050.