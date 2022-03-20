Montreal sees first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years
Montrealers enjoyed their first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Sunday, after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s version was scaled down, with no parade floats and around 500 participants instead of the usual 3,000 to 4,000 people.
But that didn’t stop the uilleann pipers from piping — and neither did the rain. Under overcast skies, their music filled the streets of downtown Montreal as they made their way down the parade route.
The crowd was much sparser than in previous years, but those in attendance were enthusiastic, with some even donning green plastic rain ponchos for the occasion.
Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been held since 1824, with the United Irish Societies hosting it since 1929.
