Montreal schools get ready for first day of classes with dozens of teaching positions unfilled

On Thursday, Montreal's English school boards and French service centres joined forces to reassure parents that the school year will get off to a good start despite concerns that there are a lot of teaching positions unfilled.

"We all have the common goal to ensure that our students have a safe return to school," said Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) Council of Commissioners chair Judith Kelley. "That there are teachers in place for those students, that they have the best experience possible."

The Quebec Education Ministry said on Wednesday that more than 3,800 teaching positions remain unfilled across the province.

At the LBPSB, there are around 70 open positions for teachers, most of which are part-time.

English Montreal School Board chair Joe Ortona says the figures are a little higher at the EMSB.

"As of August 16th, it's 76 full-time regular posts, 112 replacement posts and 51 part-time posts," said Ortona.

Both English boards say they are confident that all schools will have a qualified teacher in every classroom by the first day of school, even if not all the posts are filled.

"While we are looking for people to fill those contract positions, we will certainly draw on our substitute teacher list, as we always do," said Kelley.

The board's confidence is not shared by the English Parents' Committee Association (EPCA).

EPCA president Katherine Korakakis said that when students see teachers changing throughout the year, it lowers the chances of educational success.

"We need to have consistency throughout the school year, and having one teacher there and then changing the gears and then changing again, that's a recipe for disaster," she said.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville has not said how many uncertified teachers will be in classrooms this year, but an update is expected in the coming days.