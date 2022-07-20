Montreal's steamiest day of the summer expected Wednesday

Montreal's steamiest day of the summer expected Wednesday

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June

Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.

Canada's inflation rate in June, 2022.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon