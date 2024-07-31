Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough takes action to reduce bird collision deaths
Montreal's Saint Laurent borough hopes that a new bylaw will help bird populations thrive and that preventable deaths in the aviary world will decline.
The borough adopted a bylaw on June 25 "to reduce the risks of bird collisions with glass surfaces on new buildings."
"Birds play an important role in ecosystems, not only as pollinators and seed dispersers, but also by helping to control pests," the borough said in a news release. "That's why Saint-Laurent has decided to take concrete action to protect birds on its territory."
Buildings with more than 50 per cent glass or windows on exterior walls will require special treatment for new constructions or renovations.
The following categories apply:
- Multi-family dwellings
- Multi-family service dwellings
- Multi-bedroom dwellings
- Industrial, retail or service buildings
- Buildings in a park or green space
For greenhouses and other exterior walls that are 90 pe cent glass, a "detailed special treatment" will be required.
"This treatment not only reduces the reflectivity of the glass surface, and, consequently, the risk of bird collisions, but also makes the clear glass more visible," the borough said.
Additional regulations are required for sites that include a greenspace or are next to one.
The borough also gave tips for Saint-Laurent residents to help protect birds including the following:
- Cover windows with visual markers to make them more visible to birds
- Install external screens, sunshades or shutters
- Use collision-prevention products such as self-adhesive tape or dots, oil-based paint markers, etc.
- When renovating windows, choose bird-friendly patterned glass or materials designed for bird safety
- Place feeders less than one metre from windows
- Keep houseplants as far away from windows as possible to reduce the risk of attracting birds to them
- Close blinds or curtains to minimize the view through windows on opposite sides of the house
The Government of Canada says 16 to 42 million birds are killed per year from colliding with widows. In the U.S., that number is as high as 988 million.
"Most birds die on impact, but even birds who survive the initial impact will often be left with life-threatening injuries," the Canadian government said. "Collisions may result in concussions, shock, internal bleeding, broken bones or brain damage. Injured birds can have a harder time feeding and also make for easier prey."
The government said that because glass is not a natural material, "birds do not understand that reflections of trees or sky are not real."
The government says that if you find a bird next to a building and it's not moving, it needs to be brought to a bird rehabilitator and taken away from light, noise, people and predators. The advice is to calmly approach and pick it up the bird quickly with both hands before placing the bird in an unwaxed paper bag or box with breathing holes.
For more information, contact the Global Bird Collision Mapper.
