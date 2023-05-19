Montreal's Oliver Jones and Diane Dufresne added to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Two Quebec musicians were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Jazz pianist Oliver Jones and singer Diane Dufresne were in Calgary for the ceremony presented by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS).

The 90-year-old Jones was born in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood and began playing the piano when he was five years old at Little Burgundy's Union United Church.

He thanked the church on Thursday when accepting the honour. He was a student of Oscar Peterson's sister Daisy.

Jones's career included time in Puerto Rico playing in a calypso band before he travelled around the world as a jazz pianist.

The Montreal-born Dufresne, 78, was celebrated for her provocative performances and as a feminist who called attention to her cause and the French language through her art.

The singer began her career in sugar shacks and eventually made a name for herself in Paris before coming back to Montreal and performing to a packed Olympic Stadium.

While in Montreal, she collaborated with composer Francois Cousineau and songwriter Luc Plamondon.

Dufresne placed her name next to Plamondon on the Canadian Music Hall of Fame wall.

Rock band Trooper and country music star Terri Clark were also inducted on Thursday.