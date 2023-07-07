Montreal's new light-rail line launches at the end of the month

After five years in the making, the South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31.

Running 16.6 kilometres from Gare Centrale to Brossard stations, it's the first branch of the network to be built, with additional lines expected in the coming years.

Developer CDPQ Infra made the announcement in a press release Friday, noting that the launch comes after weeks of full-time testing.

"Since the start of the dry run on June 28, the cars of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) have been running at frequencies similar to those of the future service," it reads.

The automated, electric train line spans five stations and takes 18 minutes from one end to the other. The service will operate 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

The inside of the REM's Brossard station. (Photo by: NouvLR)

The stations opening at the end of this month are:

Gare Centrale -- downtown Montreal, across from the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral between De La Gauchetière and Belmont Streets

Île-des-Soeurs -- Nun's Island, the centre of Highway 10 accessible by René-­Levesque Boulevard and Champlain Bridge Street

Panama -- Brossard, on Philippines Street near Portugal Street

Du Quartier -- Brossard, on Eclipse Street near De L'Equinoxe Avenue

Brossard -- Brossard, on De Rome Boulevard off of Highway 10

A map of the REM's South Shore line that will open to the public on July 31, 2023. (CDPQ Infra)

CPDPQ Infra says it will continue its dry run over the coming weeks so they can make "final adjustments."

On Thursday, the company said some of these adjustments would include the addition of noise-reduction measures, such as sound barriers, following complaints from locals.