REM light-rail line promises noise-reducing measures in response to complaints

Noise-reduction measures will be installed along Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) following complaints from locals, who say the rumbling of passing trains has become a nuisance.

The project's contractor, CDPQ Infra, said it would install noise barriers and sound "absorbers" along the tracks, in addition to grinding down the rails to reduce squealing.

In a statement to CTV News, the company confirmed it's analyzing the extent of the noise and is workshopping solutions.

"We're not satisfied with the current situation in many areas, and we're already taking action to improve it as much as possible and provide a quality transport system," the statement reads. "We have launched the design of additional noise barriers, will shortly be installing dynamic absorbers along 240 meters of the route to test their effectiveness, and have already pre-ordered others to cover all problem areas."

The rail, which runs from downtown Montreal to Brossard on the South Shore, is scheduled to open to passengers later this summer.

The final testing phase is underway, meaning trains run nonstop through neighbourhoods like Griffintown, Pointe-Saint-Charles and Nun's Island, where the sound appears to be particularly grating.

Urban planning expert Pierre Barrieau says other solutions could also be considered to quell the noise, including planting more trees in affected areas.

"[They] are actually very effective and often are much more cost beneficial than [...] noise-retaining walls," he told CTV News.

Some urban projects have gone as far as installing new windows in the homes of affected residents, he said.

"In many projects, when sometimes they hit a wall in which they're just not able to get the noise level sufficiently low, public authorities do go in and will change windows in houses to go from double-pane to triple-pane."

CDPQ Infra told La Presse that adding noise-reduction measures would not further delay the REM's launch.

With files from CTV's Olivia O'Malley.