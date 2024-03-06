Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station set to close for six months for makeover

Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.

All four platforms are going to be torn up and rebuilt, adding roofs to shelter passengers, more emergency exits, and updated signs.



The busiest train station on the exo network, the train line services the Vaudreuil/Hudson, Saint-Jérôme and Candiac lines.

While it's closed, riders on the Vaudreuil/Hudson and Candiac trains will face the end of the line at Vendome, while those from Saint-Jérôme will have to get off at the Parc station.



Exo said the lines will not return to the station at the same time. Travellers on the Vaudreuil/Hudson line will be able to return after six months, but the station will remain closed to the Saint-Jérôme and Candiac lines for 12 months.



More details for commuters are available on exo's website.