MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station set to close for six months for makeover

    The platforms at the Lucien L'Allier train station are being rebuilt (exo / YouTube) The platforms at the Lucien L'Allier train station are being rebuilt (exo / YouTube)
    Share

    Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.

    All four platforms are going to be torn up and rebuilt, adding roofs to shelter passengers, more emergency exits, and updated signs.

    The busiest train station on the exo network, the train line services the Vaudreuil/Hudson, Saint-Jérôme and Candiac lines. 

    While it's closed, riders on the Vaudreuil/Hudson and Candiac trains will face the end of the line at Vendome, while those from Saint-Jérôme will have to get off at the Parc station.

    Exo said the lines will not return to the station at the same time. Travellers on the Vaudreuil/Hudson line will be able to return after six months, but the station will remain closed to the Saint-Jérôme and Candiac lines for 12 months.

    More details for commuters are available on exo's website.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts

    The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News