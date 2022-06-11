Montreal's iconic Dollar Cinema closing doors for good

After 18 years of giving Montreal-area movie lovers wanting a cheap option to take in a flick, Dollar Cinema is closing for good.

A post on the cinema's Facebook page said that owner (and 2017 mayoral hopeful) Bernie Gurberg will not be renewing the lease on the second-floor, two-screen theatre at the Decarie Square mall in Cote Saint-Luc.

"To all our regulars, old and new moviegoers.... it is with a heavy heart that Bernie let us know that our much loved Dollar Cinema is closing July 31st, 2022," reads the post.

Gurberg ran for mayor of Montreal in 2017 and came fourth with 2,141 votes, ahead of four other candidates.

Those who pre-purchased tickets can use them until that time, and the cinema is working to get another cinema to honour them for a defined period of time after the doors are closed.

Dollar Cinema has been screening second (sometimes third or fourth) run movies for almost two decades for firesale prices.

A regular movie is $2.50, and popcorn and other snacks start at $1.

This weekend, Encanto, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Ambulance are screening.