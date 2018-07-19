

CTV Montreal





The location of Montreal’s first cannabis shop has been released: it will be at Saint-Hubert Plaza.

The Quebec Cannabis Society (SQDC) announced Thursday it has signed the lease for the first recreational marijuana storefront.

It is set to open on Oct. 17.

The SAQ’s subsidiary, the SQDC, said it will operate out of four areas in Montreal, likely in downtown, the Southwest borough and in Montreal East.

The first branch to be confirmed will be located on Saint-Hubert St. between Saint-Zotique and Bélanger Sts.

Depending on several factors, including demand for the product, if local politicians will accept the shops and the availability of the space, the SQDC said it may have up to six points of sale by the end of the fall.

The cannabis board also confirmed it is signing a lease in Rimouski, and there have been agreements already announced in the municipalities of Trois-Rivières, Drummondville, Lévis and Québec.

According to the SQDC, all the shops will be located in areas that are "easily accessed by customers" and will be at least 250 metres away from schools in regions outside of Montreal; and 150 metres away from schools in Montreal.