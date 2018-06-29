Selling weed for $14 an hour: Quebec-run cannabis stores start hiring drive
Nugs of marijuana await packaging at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. on April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 10:34AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 29, 2018 10:44AM EDT
Quebec's government-run cannabis monopoly is launching a hiring drive with jobs starting at $14 per hour.
Candidates without criminal records are being invited to apply on the corporation's website for the positions of sales clerk as well as director and deputy director of the future cannabis stores.
Corporation spokesman Mathieu Gaudreault says the province is looking to open about 20 stores by mid-October, when federal legislation legalizing cannabis enters into force.
Quebecers will be able to order cannabis using the corporation's online platform as early as Oct. 17.
Gaudreault says the Quebec cannabis corporation is offering competitive salaries for the positions of director and deputy director but couldn't give details.
The corporation says it is ready to open stores in four Quebec cities: Levis, Trois-Rivieres, Drummondville and Quebec City.
Latest Montreal News
- Selling weed for $14 an hour: Quebec-run cannabis stores start hiring drive
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro Canada Day Parade cancelled due to high heat
- What's open and closed over the Canada Day long weekend
- Dump truck crash closes portion of Highway 40
- Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges