Montreal's Botanical Gardens getting multi-million dollar makeover ahead of its 100th anniversary

The Botanical Gardens is getting a makeover ahead of its 100th anniversary.

The multi-million dollar renovation is overdue since some of the greenhouses are already closed. The main greenhouse onsite is open and safe, but last January, glass panes in some of the dozens of smaller greenhouses fell, says Botanical Gardens Director Josée Bellemarre.

New greenhouses are the first part of an extensive plan for the site.

"The project of the greenhouses is evaluated at this point, but it's at $150 million," said Bellemarre, who added that new infrastructure will push the total closer to $450 million to be invested over 15 years. "And to reduce our emission of greenhouse gases and our water use."

Bellemarre says asphalt roads will be removed, creating more pathways and cosy environments.

"We want their garden to be universally accessible and more inclusive," he added.

The work has already begun on the southwest corner and will update the Botanical Gardens, like its sister museums in the Espace Pour La Vie complex.

"This Botanical Garden is among the most important of the world. It's in the top five of the botanical gardens of the world," said Bellemarre.

The plan is to have most of the work done in time for their 100th anniversary in 2031.