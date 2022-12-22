Montreal's Bombito selected third by Colorado Rapids in MLS SuperDraft

University of New Hampshire's Moise Bombito, of Montreal, carries the ball in this undated handout photo. Bombito has been selected third overall by the Colorado Rapids at the MLS SuperDraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Stu Horne, UNH Athletics University of New Hampshire's Moise Bombito, of Montreal, carries the ball in this undated handout photo. Bombito has been selected third overall by the Colorado Rapids at the MLS SuperDraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Stu Horne, UNH Athletics

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?

The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon