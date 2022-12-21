CF Montreal hires Hernan Losada as new head coach

CF Montreal has hired Hernan Losada as its new head coach.

The 40-year-old from Argentina was head coach of D.C. United from the start of the 2021 Major League Soccer season until he was fired six games into the 2022 campaign.

He coached Belgian club Beerschot V.A. before his move to Washington.

Losada takes over from Wilfried Nancy, who was a finalist for MLS coach of the year after leading Montreal to a franchise-best 20-9-5 record.

Nancy reached an agreement with Montreal earlier this month to terminate his contract, allowing him to take over as coach of the Columbus Crew.

Losada faces a rebuild in Montreal with Djordje Mihailovic, Alistair Johnston and Ismael Kone moving on to European clubs this off-season.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 21, 2022