CF Montreal selects Milo Garvanian in MLS SuperDraft

In soccer, Montreal CF selected defender Milo Garvanian in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft yesterday.

Garvanian is 22 years old and a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was selected 54th overall.

CF Montreal traded their first round pick earlier in the day in a deal that netted them Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera.

In the third round, the CF Montreal drafted defenceman Ousman Jabang at No. 75 and goaltender Nick Christoffersen at No. 83.

Jabang, a native of McDonough, Georgia, played at Mercer University.

Christoffersen is from Toronto and was the captain of the University of Pennsylvania.

Montreal's Moïse Bombito, a fullback with the University of New Hampshire, was selected third overall in the SuperDraft by the Colorado Rapids.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 21, 2022