MONTREAL -- Montreal public health authorities reported Thursday that 247 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, brining the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 32,063.

There were no new deaths reported in the past day, and that total remains 3,477.

Of the new cases, 83 (34 per cent) were between 20 and 29 years old, which was the highest demographic increase.

Women have accounted for 18,058 cases (56 per cent) of the total cases on the Island of Montreal.