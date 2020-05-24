MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal confirmed 222 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 23,918.

Health authorities announced that 30 more people have died due to the virus, bringing the total of deaths to 2,538 in the city.

The eastern and northern health and social services (CIUSSS) continue to be the hardest hit with 7,394 and 5,949 confirmed cases respectively.

Seniors aged 80 and over represent the highest demographic of confirmed cases on the island (6,343).

As retail stores in the city prepare to reopen on Monday, grocery stores throughout the province now have the choice to stay open all week since the provincial government ordered them to close on Sundays in April.

On Saturday, Montreal extended the state of emergency due to COVID-19 until May 26.

