Montreal promises tax increases will be lower than inflation rate

It's a major concern hanging over many homeowners' heads: how large will the next property tax increase be?

The property valuations have gone up dramatically, but the head of the city's executive committee is promising the tax increase won't be as bad.

Dominique Ollivier said it will be less than the inflation rate, which stands now at 7 per cent.

