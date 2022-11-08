Montreal promises tax increases will be lower than inflation rate
It's a major concern hanging over many homeowners' heads: how large will the next property tax increase be?
The property valuations have gone up dramatically, but the head of the city's executive committee is promising the tax increase won't be as bad.
Dominique Ollivier said it will be less than the inflation rate, which stands now at 7 per cent.
Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Rob Lurie.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
LIVE @ 1130 | Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to take questions in rare media availability
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be holding a rare media availability in Vancouver on Wednesday. Scheduled to begin at 11:30 ET, CTVNews.ca will be carrying it live
Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III
A protester was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military has announced that it's withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, annexed by Moscow in September.
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.
Royal Family forgoes formality as monarchy enters new era: expert
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement alongside Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney in Bradford this morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Lecce to make announcement amid ongoing contract negotiations with Ontario education workers
Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be speaking Wednesday morning as contract talks between education support workers and the government continue.
-
Drake and 21 Savage are being sued for their fake Vogue cover
Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by Condé Nast, the owner and publisher of Vogue magazine, for their fake magazine cover during the promotion of their joint album Her Loss.
Atlantic
-
'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth
A 62-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
London
-
Car vs. tree near Fanshawe College
No injuries are reported following a crash in London Tuesday night. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. in the area of Flemming Drive near Fanshawe College.
-
Gateway casinos goes all in at Western Fair District
Casino gaming will remain at the Western Fair District (WFD) for the long term. In a statement, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment explained that it has reached an agreement with the fairgrounds to remain at its current location.
-
Gas prices across Ontario set to drop Thursday
Drivers across the province may want to hold off on filling their gas tanks until Thursday, as the price of fuel is expected to drop over the next two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Fire at new North Bay elementary school being built
Crews from all three North Bay fire stations were called to a fire Tuesday night at the site of a new elementary school being built in the city.
-
Sudbury council puts a pin in last four years
It was a bittersweet moment around the Greater Sudbury city council table for some Tuesday night, as the group wrapped up its last meeting before the new council is sworn in on Nov. 17.
Calgary
-
Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature
Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.
-
Calgary crews continue clearing roads, expect weekend warmth to help out
The City of Calgary says crews are "making good progress" on clearing routes and highways after a snowstorm earlier this week.
-
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by minivan near SAIT
A section of 16 Avenue N.W. by SAIT was shut down Tuesday night after a man was hit by a minivan.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
Puddin' in the work: Kitchener's pudding factory back in action
It takes hours of pounding, mixing, weighing and wrapping to produce a quality plum pudding.
-
Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle
A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.
Vancouver
-
NEW
NEW | David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Vancouver next week, breaking with tradition. The Nov. 18 ceremony will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre instead of the traditional venue of Government House in Victoria.
-
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
-
NEw
NEw | B.C. invests $3.8M to improve internet in 10 remote island communities
The B.C. government, alongside investments from the federal government and Telus, are improving access to high-speed internet in 10 remote communities on Vancouver Island and nearby Gulf Islands.
Edmonton
-
Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
-
Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature
Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.
-
On-ice wrist injury 'extremely scary,' but Oilers forward Kane says he is 'on the mend'
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane says he is "on the mend" and looking forward to being back on the ice after he appeared to sustain a cut to his wrist during Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.
Windsor
-
Missing Nova Scotia man may be in Essex County
OPP in Essex County are hoping the public can assists in finding a person reported missing from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
-
Toronto's top doctor called on to 'urgently explore' re-issuing mask mandates in schools
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has been directed to “urgently explore” the possibility of re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools.
-
Gas prices across Ontario set to drop Thursday
Drivers across the province may want to hold off on filling their gas tanks until Thursday, as the price of fuel is expected to drop over the next two days.
Regina
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
Here's how Sask. drivers can stay safe on the roads this winter
Regina residents are once again gearing up for another snowy winter on Saskatchewan roads.
-
Frustration, anxiety persist as Liberals claim success on wait times for veterans
More than 23,000 veterans whose disability claims are waiting to be processed by the federal department -- a backlog that remains a source of anger, frustration and anxiety despite the Liberal government's repeated promises to eliminate it.
Ottawa
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
Average Ontario ER wait times for admitted patients reach new yearly high in September
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached record levels in September.
-
Ryan Reynolds attends Senators game at the Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was at Canadian Tire Centre for Tuesday night's Senators game, one day after confirming his interest in purchasing the club.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet outage strands Saskatoon residents
Hilary Kennedy shouldn't be stepping over skiffs of snow on her nightly walks.
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.