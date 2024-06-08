Montreal pop star Reve takes the stage at Parc Jean-Drapeau, Pitbull a no show

You’ve probably heard her hits on the radio, but did you know popstar Reve, born Briannah Donolo, was born and raised in Montreal?

"I still have my 514 phone number and I'm never giving it up," she said.

With a Juno Award for dance recording of the year under her belt, and a cross-Canada tour, Reve is truly living her dream.

She was on stage on Saturday night at Parc Jean-Drapeau as part of Canadian F1 Grand Prix weekend. Unfortunately, Pitbull cancelled and didn't take the stage after Reve.

Reve poses with the Juno Award for Dance Recording of the Year during the Juno Awards in Edmonton on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Jason Franson, The Canadian Press)

The homecoming show is apropos since the singer credits her Montreal upbringing with her unique sound.

"We're in the Old Port right now filming this interview, and I fell in love with dance music just down the street at 'Velvet', when I was probably too young to be going out," she said.

The city fell in love with Reve in 2014 when she performed the national anthem at a Habs game.

Shannon King, from "Vinny and Shannon Mornings," on Virgin Radio recalls the performance.

"That moment made her go absolutely viral," she said.

"It's been a long road of self-discovery ever since," said Reve. "But I can trace the domino effects of my current career back to that moment so I'm eternally grateful."

The singer said that the time for self-discovery was necessary.

"It's so special to me, especially as a bisexual woman who came out two years ago through song because it's always been the easiest way that I've been able to communicate with people," she said.

Reve uses her voice to help support the LGBTQ2S+ community, doing back-to-back performances in the span of three days.

"It's so important to be loud and to be proud and to celebrate who you are," she said.

The pop star says she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

"We are back on the road all summer long, a couple of festivals, some in Quebec. We're doing Cigale we're doing De Montgolfier, but new music on the way. It's time. I'm stoked," she said.

King is looking forward to Reve’s new music.

"It's really cool to champion ourselves around a Montrealer that we know and love and watch her live out, her ‘reve,’ her dream," said King.

Reve says no matter where this journey takes her, there’s no place like home.

“My favourite thing to do is come home and, you know, have a little wine and play guitar with my dad in the living room," she said.