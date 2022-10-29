Montreal police seek public help to find man not seen since Saturday morning

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 37-year-old Steve Mazzu, who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

Mazzu has brown eyes and hair, stands at 5'7" (1.75 metres), and has fair skin. He speaks French and English.

He was last seen leaving his Cote-des-Neiges home in a black 2010 Ford Escape registered to Quebec license plate X32 XXS.

"Investigators fear for his health and safety," read a statement from police.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or contact their local police station.