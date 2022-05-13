Montreal police searching for missing 79-year-old last seen in Beaconsfield area

Montreal police are asking the public for help to find Sharon Cuttel, 79, who was last seen in the Beaconsfield area on May 13, 2022 (Photo: SPVM) Montreal police are asking the public for help to find Sharon Cuttel, 79, who was last seen in the Beaconsfield area on May 13, 2022 (Photo: SPVM)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon