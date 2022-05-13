Montreal police searching for missing 79-year-old last seen in Beaconsfield area

Montreal police are asking for public assistance to find 79-year-old Sharon Cuttel, who was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on May 13 in the Beaconsfield area.

Cuttel has fair skin, stands at 5' (1.55 metres), weighs 110 lbs (50 kilograms), has green eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved beige sweater, beige pants, and beige shoes.

Investigators fear for her safety and say she may be disoriented or confused.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or contact their local police station.