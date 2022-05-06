Montreal police search for woman who has been missing since January

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing since January 25.

Analoga Kawina was last seen that day in the Sud-Ouest borough.

She's described as being Black with dark brown eyes and reddish-black hair, and weighs around 130 lbs (59 kg).

Analoga Kawina, 45 years old, was last seen on January 25th 2022 in the Sud-Ouest borough. Her family fears for her safety. Thank you for retweeting. #SPVM #MISSING ^RM pic.twitter.com/KFiJQerfDK — Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 6, 2022

Police say she left home without her medication and could be confused, adding that her family has reason to fear for her safety.

Anyone with information on Kawina's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.