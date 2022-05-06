Montreal police search for woman who has been missing since January

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in finding Analoga Kawina, a 45-year-old woman who has been missing since January 25. Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in finding Analoga Kawina, a 45-year-old woman who has been missing since January 25.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?

There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.

Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant

Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel plant where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategically important port city.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon