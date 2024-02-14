Montreal police search for sexual assault suspect who posed as an officer

The Montreal police (SPVM) sexual assault squad is asking for the public's assistance to locate a suspect they say committed a sexual assault last November.

The SPVM says it plans to set up a command post on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the l'Assomption Boulevard and Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue intersection.

The Nov. 25 assault allegedly occurred in a building under construction in the Notre-Dame-des-Victoires neighbourhood of the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police report that at 4 p.m. that day, the suspect allegedly posed as a police officer and stopped two young people exploring the building.

"Under the pretext that he was in charge of security, he allegedly held them against their will and made sexual gestures towards one of the young people," the SPVM said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, around 5'9" and speaks English.

He had a white, unkempt beard and smelt strongly of cigarettes.

He was wearing a navy bullet-proof vest with the word "police" written across it.

Anyone with information is asked to come to the command post to speak to investigators.

Witnesses can also call 911 or visit a local police station with information.

Rewards of up to $3,000 are being offered for information leading to an arrest.