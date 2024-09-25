Montreal police say efforts to address racism ongoing after veteran officer's critical resignation letter

The Montreal police service (SPVM) released a statement on Wednesday saying any racist or discriminatory behaviours within the force are unacceptable.

The statement sent to CTV News comes one day after a veteran police officer wrote in a resignation letter that racism is "a cancer eating away" at the organization.

The SPVM's statement says police chief Fady Dagher has committed to fight discrimination "in all its forms" and has been working on incorporating values such as diversity and inclusion into the force.

"The SPVM relies on a professional, respectful and discrimination-free service to earn the trust of all Montrealers. It aims to provide an equitable, diversified and inclusive environment for all its personnel, police officers and civilians alike," the statement reads.

The police service noted examples of making the organization more inclusive, by expanding its diversity, equity and inclusion program, and offering support for employees from visible minority groups.

"Is everything the SPVM does perfect? No. There is always room for improvement," the SPVM stated.

Patrice Vilcéus, a high-ranking SPVM commander, resigned after more than 30 years of service.

"Throughout my career, I've made sure that I'm not just an observer of racism, racial profiling and social challenges. My aim has been to break down taboos and introduce more nuanced approaches, so as to take all aspects into account and help the organization grow," he wrote in a four-page letter obtained by CTV News.

"The scientific research commissioned by the SPVM is a flagrant example of the cancer eating away at the organization, and the judgment of the Superior Court presided over by the Honourable Justice Dominique Poulin is the apotheosis."

His letter made reference to the recent Quebec Superior Court ruling declaring that there's a systemic form of racial profiling within the SPVM.

It was an all too familiar criticism for anti-racism advocate, Fo Niemi.

"We've heard so many times, particularly at the City of Montreal, where people make complaints of racism or harassment or homophobia, they're not being taken seriously, and the problem is allowed to fester," said Niemi, the executive director of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

Vilcéus was born in Haiti and came to Quebec as a child. He worked his way up through the ranks of the SPVM, eventually becoming commander of the anti-gang squad.

He called out those in upper management who resist change.

"It is crucial," he wrote, "to overcome the resistance of certain managers who defend the status quo."

According to Niemi, "Diversity means also diversity of opinions and of voices and that's very important for the organization, such as the Montreal police service, to grow and to be embraced and supported by the community."

Asked to respond to the letter, Quebec's public security minister played down the allegations.

"I think maybe there were some occasions where [Vilcéus] had seen some situations, certain situations concerning racism in the SPVM but I never thought, like I said again, that there's systemic racism at the SPVM," Minister François Bonnardel told reporters in Quebec City.

Vilcéus did praise the efforts of Chief Dagher in taking on racism and hopes it will lead to change.