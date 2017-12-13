

CTV Montreal





The shake-up at the Montreal police following the suspension of director Philippe Pichet continues this week with the return of several key figures who were sidetracked in recent years.

Pichet has been replaced by Surete du Quebec director Martin Prud'homme on a one-year mandate after an internal inquiry recommended last week that the chief be removed from his duties.

One of Prud'homme’s first nominations since his appointment is Ian Lafreniere, who is being re-instated as the long-serving head of communications.

Lafreniere is considered a key figure at the Montreal police force, because he has been their official spokesperson for more than 20 years. Lafreniere has spoken to the media during major events and often on behalf of management.

Pichet moved Lafreniere out of that role a year and a half ago. The motives were never explained, but at the time, it was understood that the SPVM's management wanted tighter control of who spoke to the media.

Pichet was widely challenged within his own ranks, and many leaks to the media appeared to undermine his leadership.

On Wednesday, Lafreniere said he's happy to return to his former functions, where he will work closely with Prud'homme.

“When he reached me, first thing for me was just to make sure we agreed on the same way in communication way and for him, talking about transparency, talking about honesty, to get the credibility back, so people will believe us. We're all on the same page, so that's why I'm in front of you,” he said.

CTV’s sources within the department said officers appear to be pleased with his return.

Prud'homme has yet to speak publicly to anyone outside City Hall or the police department. Sources say he is meeting his staff, various managers and employees on the field, and is expected to meet the media within days to answers questions regarding his mandate and planned changes to the force.