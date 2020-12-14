MONTREAL -- The Montreal police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of luring by a man online to come forward.

Police say they arrested 29-year-old Mark Major on Nov. 25 on suspicion of luring and of inciting sexual contact against a dozen young girls between the ages of 12 and 17.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.

Police said Major contacted his victims through mobile apps and social media platforms, where he pretended to be young famous artists. He allegedly asked the girls he targeted to send him explicit photos under the pretext of having them participate in music videos.

Once the images were obtained, he allegedly attempted to obtain more photos and videos of his victims by threatening to release the material already in his possession.

Police say Major would also ask the children to commit acts of a sexual nature.

Here are some pseudonyms the suspect allegedly used when interacting with his victims:

laurence_officielstmartin

3145alicia

Mélissa Dufour

Major is a resident of Montreal, but he could have victims all over Quebec, police said.

He appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Nov. 26 to face charges of luring a child, inciting sexual touching, trying to obtain sexual services from a person under 18, extortion, identity fraud and the production and distribution of child pornography.

He is currently still in detention.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been a victim or who knows anyone who may have been a victim of Mark Major to visit their local police station or contact 9-1-1 to make a formal complaint.