Montreal police investigating 'suspicious' death of 71-year-old man

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" death in the Rosemont--La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Police say a 71-year-old man's body was discovered Friday night in an apartment on 4th Avenue, between Masson and Dandurand Streets.

The death was not considered suspicious until early Saturday, according to the SPVM.

Police could not say if there were marks of violence on the man's body. An investigation is underway.