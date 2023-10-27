MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police investigating after shots fired in Saint-Laurent

    Early on Friday morning, at least one shot was fired at a building in a mainly industrial area of northwest Montreal.

    There were no apparent injuries.

    When they arrived on the scene, Montreal police (SPVM) officers found at least one bullet hole in the building, but no suspects were present.

    A 911 call at around 1:20 a.m. alerted police to the shooting. The building is located near the intersection of Lebeau Boulevard and Benjamin-Hudon Street, in the Saint-Laurent borough.

    A security perimeter was set up near the building to allow investigators, members of the SPVM canine squad and forensic identification technicians to begin their work.

    No arrests had been reported by the end of the night.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2023. 

