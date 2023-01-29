Montreal police investigating after man shot in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating an armed assault Sunday morning in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police report that a call came in around 6:15 a.m. after a man was shot near a bar on l'Acadie Boulevard near Mazurette Street.

"When the police arrived, it took a few minutes to find the victim," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc. "We're talking about a male around 30 years old... The medical authorities say his state of health is stable."

Police are still trying to put together the details of what led to the shooting.

"Currently what we know so far [is that] It probably started inside a bar and it degenerated outside," said Dubuc.

SPVM officers have detained more than one person and are interviewing them.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking for suspects.