Montreal police investigate gunfire outside Lachine bar
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 11:21PM EST
FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal)
MONTREAL -- At least one bullet was fired outside a Lachine bar on Monday evening, Montreal police said.
Around 9 p.m., police received a call that gunfire had been heard outside the bar, which is on William-Macdonald St., between 6th and 7th Ave.
Several people were inside the bar when the shots rang out, police said, but no one was injured.
Officers erected a perimeter in the area and are investigating.