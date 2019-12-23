MONTREAL -- At least one bullet was fired outside a Lachine bar on Monday evening, Montreal police said.

Around 9 p.m., police received a call that gunfire had been heard outside the bar, which is on William-Macdonald St., between 6th and 7th Ave.

Several people were inside the bar when the shots rang out, police said, but no one was injured.

Officers erected a perimeter in the area and are investigating.