Montreal police chief to review his first 100 days on the job

Fady Dagher will review his first 100 days as Montreal's police chief at a press conference streamed live Monday morning.

The first visible minority to take on the role, Dagher -- who is Lebanese -- joined the SPVM while the force was under intense scrutiny for reports of racial profiling and police violence.

His new role also began as the city grappled with rising gun violence.

Dagher has vowed to foster "human-to-human" dialogue between police and vulnerable communities and to strike more of a balance between "prevention" and "repression" when it comes to quelling violence.

He will assess his own progress tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. The conference will be streamed on the SPVM YouTube channel.