A young woman was rushed to hospital Tuesday evening after being stabbed in Dorval.

Police responded to a 911 call at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the caller reported an alleged attack on an 18-year-old woman off Highway 520.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

The woman was found at the intersection of Orly and Michel-Jasmin Avenue, south of the airport.

She had sustained a wound in the upper body and was conscious when paramedics brought her to the hospital.

“They said very quickly they don’t fear for her life,” said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

Police arrested a 28-year-old man in alleged connection to the stabbing, who was nearby the scene when police arrived.

At least one person appears to have witnessed the assault; she will also be questioned.

Police erected a barricade in the area while the suspect awaited his meeting with investigators.

-- With files from the Canadian Press.