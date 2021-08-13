MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) says information gleaned from an anonymous tipster helped them arrest a man in possession of a handgun, a high capacity magazine, several rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

The force's organized crime division says it conducted two searches in the Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles and Sud-Ouest boroughs on Thursday, which led to the man’s arrest.

"There is no information too small to be shared with police. Every firearm seized is a weapon that can no longer be used in a violent or intimidating event," said Montreal police spokesperson Insp. David Shane in a release Friday.

Anyone with information about a violent incident involving firearms is asked to contact Info-Crime Montreal anonymously at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available online.

Last week, police announced a new, permanent collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) to create a unit dedicated to combatting gun trafficking on the island.

The new initiative came days after a triple homicide on Perras Boulevard in Rivière-des-Prairies.