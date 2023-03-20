18-year-old killed in Montreal sidewalk shooting

The young man shot while walking on a sidewalk late Sunday night in northeast Montreal died of his injuries a few hours later in hospital.

Montreal police (SPRVM) have yet to make any arrests in the death of the 18-year-old, the sixth homicide victim on the SPVM's territory of 2023.

According to police, around 10:00 p.m., a person in a car opened fire on the pedestrian who was walking on Hérisson Avenue, near the intersection of Thérèse-Casgrain Avenue, in the Anjou borough. The car then sped away from the scene.

Police were notified of the event by at least one call to the 911 emergency dispatch.

When they arrived on the scene, the young man was lying on the ground, unconscious. He was transported to hospital.

A security perimeter was set up in the residential area where the attack occurred.

Dogs from the canine squad canvassed the area around the shooting. Investigators and forensic identification technicians were to comb the area.

Potential witnesses were expected to be interviewed Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 20, 2023.