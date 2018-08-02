

Le Presse Canadienne





Model Rick Genest, better known as the Zombie Boy, is dead, according to reports his agency Dulcedo Management.

In a short message posted on Facebook, the agency said it is 'shocked and saddened by this tragedy'.

The company wrote: “Icon of the arts scene and the world of fashion, this innovator, against the current of popular culture, charmed all hearts.”

Dulcedo said it learned about his death on Thursday afternoon and sent team members to support Genest's family and loved ones.

The model became known for his many tattoos that cover his body from head to toe.





His unique appearance earned him a role in pop star Lady Gaga's video 'Born This Way', and that visibility helped him get several modelling opportunities with leading fashion designers.

Radio-Canada reported the news late Thursday, citing a police source, but Montreal police would not confirm the information.



