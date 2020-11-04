MONTREAL -- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's affection for former resident Kamala Harris and former-vice president Joe Biden sparked a string of backlash comments on social media.

"All the eyes of the world, and especially Montréal’s, are on the US Election tonight. Good luck @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, your high school city is rooting for you!" wrote Plante on Twitter Tuesday night.

While some pointed out that Harris actually went to high school in the City of Westmount, others replied with ire that it is not Plante's place to say the City of Montreal is backing one candidate in the American election, which has yet to be decided between Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"You overstepped the line, and your power trip will have to stop," wrote Mike Lecompte in response.

Some also posted their support of the mayor's comment, and several city councillors and borough mayors retweeted Plante's message.