Quebec provincial police have found a work vehicle belonging to Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante at a warehouse near Vaudreuil after it was stolen late last month.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers responding to a parking lot on Chemin de la Rivière-Delisle Nord in Couteau-du-Lac area, on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, led to the discovery of about seven cars believed to have been stolen, including the mayor's Toyota Highlander SUV.

The mayor’s office said Wednesday that her work vehicle was targeted “as it is in the most popular category of vehicles.”

Through their investigation, police arrested five men and one woman, between the ages of 22 and 42, on auto theft charges.

One of the accused was released on a promise to appear while the others are waiting for their files to be analyzed by Quebec’s prosecutor, said Valier Beauchamps, a spokesperson for the SQ.

The SQ returned to the same warehouse on Monday and seized another 15 vehicles that were allegedly stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.