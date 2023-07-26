Montreal man to file human rights complaint over traffic stop by Roussillon police
A Montreal man says he intends to file a human rights complaint against police officers on the South Shore after a traffic stop earlier this month.
Iman Niknam was on his way to meet with a client on a typical Sunday morning on July 8 when he says he was racially profiled by two Roussillon police officers.
He said he was given three tickets worth more than $1,100.
"It's starting to get a little bit heavy to be worried to encounter cops in my neighbourhood," said Niknam at a news conference Wednesday.
He said it wasn't the first time he's been stopped by officers from this police force, but it was the first time he was ticketed.
It all started, he said, when two police officers driving past him made a u-turn nd pulled him over.
"It was just like an automatic thing that went in my brain. I put my flashers as if I knew they were going to stop me," he said.
But when Niknam asked the officers why he had been stopped, he says the situation started to escalate. He decided to record the encounter with his phone to protect himself.
"Instead of just giving me an answer — a real straight-up answer — she asked me what I was smoking," he said.
"The police officer threatened to give him a ticket for smoking "Indian" cigarettes, according to Niknam.
"She started giving me some random answers: it was an F plate, we wanted to see who was the driver, it's a normal routine."
However, he said there was nothing normal about it and it wasn't long until he says the situation escalated even more.
"They wanted me to come out the car so they could search the car for cigarettes. I told her, 'I'm not going to allow her to search my car.' But then they escalated it a bit more, they tried to open my window," he said.
In the end, he was fined for several things, including possession of contraband cigarettes and for not providing proof of insurance when requested, even though he says he had his insurance papers. He claimed it took him a while to find them.
Niknam filed a complaint with the police force and is going to file one with the police ethics commissioner and the Quebec Human Rights Commission with the help of the Red Coalition, an organization that advocates against racial profiling.
"Everyone has an expectation that police officers will act respectfully, professionally and within a confine of the law," said Alain Babineau, a retired RCMP officer and director of racial profiling with the Red Coalition. "And when they don't, we're going to keep denouncing it."
Roussillon police told CTV News it will make the necessary verifications on the case and that it would not comment on the matter.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | High humidity, heavy rain to finish off the week in Montreal
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Manitoba to replace vulnerable persons office after audit finds abuse in care homes
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that 'would affect every person on the planet'
A vital system of ocean currents could collapse within a few decades if the world continues to pump out planet-heating pollution, scientists are warning – an event that would be catastrophic for global weather and 'affect every person on the planet.'
New study confirms GPT-3 can spread disinformation online faster, more convincingly than humans
A new study has confirmed that OpenAI’s GPT-3, the machine-learning model that powers ChatGPT, is capable of proliferating online disinformation faster -- and more convincingly -- than humans.
Toronto
-
Ontario toddler's heart surgery cancelled for 4th time in a year
An Ontario mother is desperate for her three-year-old son to receive a heart surgery she says has already been cancelled four times this year.
-
Ontario mother, daughter briefly locked in Tesla when battery fails
An Ontario mother said she and her nine-year-old daughter got locked into their Tesla when the battery failed earlier this month.
-
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
Atlantic
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
Fires, floods and Fiona: Nova Scotia has endured a great deal of extreme weather
Nova Scotia's extreme weather is prompting calls to urgently tackle climate change.
London
-
200 videos of women recorded without their knowledge: LPS
A Fergus man has been charged by London police after more than 200 videos of women and digital images of suspected child porn were seized.
-
Hit-and-run trial reveals Bleck’s fingerprints on car, defence questions timing
On Wednesday, jurors heard from a forensic identification officer who identified fingerprints from the vehicle in question.
-
Memorial service planned for police dog killed in line of duty
A memorial service has been planned for a Woodstock, Ont. police dog that was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
-
Pair charged in connection with boating crash that killed Sudbury youth
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Poilievre talks community safety, drug crisis during Timmins stop
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is touring northern Ontario this week and rallying supporters.
Calgary
-
‘We are deeply sorry’: Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Pot left on stove produces minor fire in downtown residence
A fire in a downtown Calgary residence was put out before any damage could be done Wednesday.
-
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Marble Slab profits melting away as franchisee launches legal battle
The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought.
-
How to stay cool this week in Waterloo region
It’s expected to be a hot week in Waterloo region, with a heat warning issued until Friday.
-
Need for pickleball courts evident as sport continues to grow
The sport of pickleball has become more popular over the past few years, sometimes making court space hard to find in Waterloo Region and beyond.
Vancouver
-
'Budding serial killer' who murdered man in B.C. park ineligible for parole for 20 years
A B.C. man who viewed himself as a “budding serial killer” has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 20 years after he pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Christopher Hood in an Abbotsford park.
-
Missed opportunity: Advocate for sexual assault survivors skeptical B.C.’s review of closed cases will help
Details about how and when police in B.C. will be required to review closed sexual assault files have advocates concerned that the exercise won’t do anything to redress past wrongs or ensure future accountability.
-
Tennis group not 'oppressed,' can't ban pickleballers from courts, B.C. judge rules
A group of Mayne Island tennis players who were forced to share the local courts with pickleballers were not "oppressed," a B.C. judge ruled while refusing to grant them exclusive use of the space.
Edmonton
-
$35M winning lottery ticket sold in Edmonton: WCLC
A winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
Windsor
-
Tornado warning ends, severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex
A tornado warning for Windsor-Essex has ended, but a severe thunderstorm watch for the region continues.
-
Nearly 375 cats in need of homes, Windsor-Essex County Humane Society to host adoption event
While major strides have been made in addressing cat overpopulation in Windsor and Essex County over the past decade, the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is still packed with cats.
-
Why more people are choosing to repair their old AC unit rather than replace it?
A local air conditioning maintenance company says more people are choosing to repair their old AC unit instead of opting for a complete replacement, potentially overextending the lifespan of their equipment.
Regina
-
Regina city council calls special meeting to weigh in on homeless encampment
A special city council meeting will take place Thursday prompted by the homeless encampment set up around Regina's city hall, the city said on Wednesday.
-
Rally held in Regina shows solidarity for 'Search the Landfill' movement
As the fight continues in Winnipeg to have a landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women, a group in Regina was determined to show solidarity.
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents show
Windows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT to resume with 8 single-car trains, parallel R1 service
Service on Ottawa's LRT will resume Monday but riders will be on single-car trains to begin with and R1 bus service will continue to run.
-
OPP, TSB investigating fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall
During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.
-
Text message during meeting prompts city council clash
In the midst of a lengthy meeting where Saskatoon city councillors worked to find ways to bridge an anticipated $51 million funding gap for next year, a tense exchange occurred between Ward 1 Coun. Hill and Mayor Charlie Clark.
-
Saskatoon police say man and woman were assaulted by machete-wielding attacker
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were allegedly assaulted early Tuesday.