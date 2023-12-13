MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal man guilty in attempted murder of police officer

    A Quebec Superior Court jury has found a Montreal man guilty for the attempted murder of a Montreal police (SPVM) officer in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood in 2021, which led to the arrest of an innocent man at the time.

    Ali Ngarukiye, 24, was found guilty of hitting SPVM officer Sanjay Vig, and then trying to shoot him after stealing his service firearm.

    A key witness at the trial was an imam, who provided shelter to Ngarukiye in a Toronto mosque.

    The imam testified in court that Ngarukiye confided in him he wanted to kill police officers because he felt Canada was a country of non-believers.

    At the time, the police officer told his colleague his attacker was a man he had just pulled over named Mamadi Camara, who was forcefully arrested but released six days later when police realized they had the wrong person.

    Camara testified in the trial and is suing the SPVM for $1.2 million for wrongful arrest.

    Ngarukyie will be sentenced at a later date.

    He is also awaiting trial in a second case, in which he's accused of murdering his cellmate in jail.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot

    Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News