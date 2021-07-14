MONTREAL -- Mamadi Camara, the Montrealer who was wrongfully arrested and detained for six days in January, is suing the police for $1.2 million.

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of Camara, his wife and four other family members.

The statement of claim alleges the police officer who arrested Camada racially profiled him, wrongfully accused him of using a cellphone while driving, and of using excessive force in placing his boot on his head during the altercation.

Camara lost his two jobs after the arrest and suffers from irreparable harm from the ordeal, according to the lawsuit.

“His arrest for attempted murder of a police officer made news around the world, even in his own country of Guinea,” the lawsuit alleged. “Despite the stay of proceedings, he fears that a doubt remains in the mind of the public and potential public and potential employers; his name being forever associated with the brutal violent assault on a police officer.”

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been tested or proven in court.

This is a developing story that will be updated.