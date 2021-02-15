MONTREAL -- Mamadi Fara Camara appeared on Radio-Canada’s Tout le monde en parle Sunday to give new details his wrongful arrest on charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

“It was a very traumatizing episode,” said Camara, joined on the show by his lawyer, Virginie Dufresne-Lemire and documentary filmmaker Will Prosper.

On Jan. 28, the 31-year-old Black PhD student was pulled over in Montreal’s Park Extension neighborhood for allegedly using his cell phone while driving, according to testimony during the show.

According to Dufresne-Lemire, officer Sanjay Vig was attacked by an unknown assailant, who then fled the scene.

Dufresne-Lemire said Camara witnessed the incident and called 911. Camara says he never left his vehicle.

The lawyer said he spoke with another officer after the incident and drove home to find his street had been closed off. He parked nearby and officers approached his vehicle to arrest him, she said.

She says police grabbed him by the shoulders and pulled him out through the window of his car before bringing him to the ground.

“An officer placed his foot on the head of Mr. Camara to immobilize him,” claimed Dufresne-Lemire. “It was a brief moment, but a very traumatizing one.”

Camara was placed in detention for six days before appearing in court.

The charges were stayed after evidence emerged that the wrong person had been arrested and Montreal's police chief has since apologized.

‘LIKE A MONSTER’: CAMARA RECOUNTS DAYS IN DETENTION

Camara claims he never got to speak to his family during the six days he was held in the Riviere des Praries detention centre – a time he called “very difficult.”

“When I arrived, … all the guards were there. It’s like, ‘it’s the cop killer’,” he said on Sunday.

He says he felt the guards saw him as“ a monster.”

“[Since] the day of my arrest, I never stopped claiming my innocence.”

A spokesperson for the Quebec Crown prosecutors' office earlier confirmed to CTV News that Camara's charges are not just stayed but now officially dropped.

"In light of the information provided by the SPVM, the [Crown] confirms that it does not intend to resume the proceedings with regard to Mr. Camara," said Audrey Roy-Cloutier.

"Mr. Camara's case is definitively closed."

‘WOULD A PERSON IN WESTMOUNT RECEIVE THE SAME KIND OF TREATMENT?’: PROSPER

“The racial question arises and it’s certain that it played a role in the evolution of this case,” said Dufresne-Lemire.

“It’s clear that we have someone who was in his car as a witness to an incident with a police officer,” said filmmaker Will Prosper, who joined Camara and his lawyer on the Sunday night show.

“Would a person in Westmount receive the same kind of treatment?”

Earlier in February, demonstrators gathered outside the Montreal police headquarters to protest the arrest, which many called racially motivated.

At the time, protestor Cassandra Williams told CTV News police need to be held accountable for their actions. The mother of two Black boys said she worries what would happen if her older son, a teenager, is confronted by a police officer.

"Hold them accountable like children, you do something wrong, you're going to get punished," Williams said. "Hold the police accountable, hold their bosses accountable."

-- With files from CTV News Reporter Iman Kassam