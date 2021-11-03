MONTREAL -- A Montreal man is facing charges of for several alleged sexual offences and internet luring, the Sûreté du Québec announced Wednesday.

Acher Sabbah, 57, allegedly used online discussion platforms under the pseudonym "Adam" to make contact with victims. He would then communicate with them via text messages and phone calls before meeting up in person, police allege.

Sabbah was arrested Sept. 30 and appeared in the Laval courthouse on Nov. 2 to face charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, incitement to sexual touching and computer luring.

The alleged offences occurred between 2015 and 2019 in the Lachute, Beauharnois and Laval areas. According to a press release from police, "several" victims have been identified, but suspect there could be "other unidentified victims."