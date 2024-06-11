Montreal man arrested in alleged sex-extortion investigation

A Montreal man has been arrested after he allegedly filmed "at least 34" victims without their knowledge while having sex with them and then blackmailed them with threats of releasing the footage.

Martin Pillay, 43, was arrested Tuesday morning after police opened an investigation last December. Since then, investigators have identified and contacted three of the alleged victims of Pillay, who is a resident of Montreal's St-Laurent borough.

Longueuil police released a photo of the accused and his alleged "modus operandi, so that other victims of Pillay, or others with information, can get in touch with our investigation team."

He remains in custody and could face several charges, including voyeurism, solicitation of sexual services for a fee, extortion, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say he has a long criminal record for charges including theft, fraud, robbery, indecent acts, and traffic offences.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7192.