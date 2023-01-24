Montreal makeup artist receives second Oscar nomination for 'The Whale'

A Quebecer has been nominated for an Academy Award for his work in 'The Whale.'



Adrien Morot is among the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. He, alongside Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, transformed actor Brendan Fraser into a morbidly obese English teacher.

This image released by A24 shows Brendan Fraser in a scene from "The Whale." (A24 via AP)

It is Morot's second Oscar nomination after he was recognized for his work on 2010's Barney's Version. He won a Genie Award for the film in addition to a Jutra.

Morot has already won the Critics Association of Central Florida and North Dakota Film Society awards for The Whale.

Quebecer Jean-Francois Simard also worked on the Whale as a prosthetic effects shop fabricator.